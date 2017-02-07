Rep. Dan Kirby speaks out after resignation

Lawmaker Dan Kirby is speaking out three days after he resigned from the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

He's calling out the house claiming he's been a scapegoat in a sexual harassment settlement brought by his former assistant.

The House paid more than $44,000 to settle the claim last year.

"I feel that I was thrown under the bus, number one, and number two, by individuals who were looking to cover up the settlement that was made settlement that was made and how it was made," said Representative Kirby.

A special investigations committee within the House found that the representative engaged in a romantic relationship with a formal legislative aide through texts and social media.

In his testimony before the committee, Representative Kirby admitted he asked his former assistant for topless photos, but he claimed there never was a sexual relationship.

"It was a very close friendship type of relationship that included some things that were misjudgment on both of our parts, and that's what they concentrated on. They tried very hard to get me to say we had a sexual relationship," said Representative Kirby.

The special committee said a House member should never solicit or receive inappropriate material from any House employee or member whether during or after business hours.

Representative Kirby was elected in 2009. He currently represents District 75 which covers Tulsa and Broken Arrow.

He has two daughters and is not married.

His resignation takes effect March 1.

