Relief from poor visibility on some Tulsa area roads could be on the way

TULSA-- Anyone who drives stretches of the city’s highways knows just how dark it can be. In some areas, it becomes nearly impossible to see the white stripes on the road letting drivers know exactly where the lanes are.

Matt Arbuckle drives all around the Tulsa metro selling medical devices out of his SUV.

He says broken street lights due to copper thefts are just one problem.



“Between the poorly marked roads, the poor condition roads and the dark dark roads you’ve got a trifecta of major problems,” Arbuckle said.



Major problems both the city and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are working to address. The city focused on replacing damaged street lights while ODOT is working on maintaining the roads and the stripes.

A project addressing that issue is planned to begin in the next couple of months.

ODOT hasn’t publicly announced the re-striping projects happening on highways in and around Tulsa in either March or April depending on weather.

But 2 Works for You found eight such projects are set to begin.

Here are the re-striping projects from ODOT:

US-75 from the IDL north to the SH-11/Gilcrease Expressway

Broken Arrow Ramps – Lewis to Sheridan and Elm to Kenosha

I-44 around 161st E. Ave to the east – filling in construction striping gaps

US-169 From SH-20west/146h St N to Talala

SH-20 from US-169 east to 209th E. Ave

Intersection of SH-67 and US-64 in Bixby

SH-266 – West of the Port, not the intersection

SH-66 from I-44 ramps to SH-266

