Rain or shine, events and festivals coming to Tulsa will still go on.

Mayfest vendors prepare for Severe WX - TULSA--“I prepare for it, you never know.”



While getting ready for the Tulsa International Mayfest, custom knives vendor, Jake Asuit said he’s not letting strong winds and rain ruin his tent.



“Number one, make sure you got the right tent that doesn’t leak and you got enough weights to keep it down,” said Asuit.



Mayfest organizers said severe weather is something they expect to happen every year. Officials said they have several ways of notifying the public if the weather gets bad.



“If we do hear of severe weather moving in, we won’t to get everybody notified we will spread this across social media, we’re hooked up on an emergency network with our staff to know what’s going on at all times and we will announce anything from the stages at anytime as well,” said Mayfest Board Secretary Nick Karlovich.



Organizers said rain or shine the vendors will stay open. They said If the weather starts to get severe, there’s plenty of places for people to take shelter.



“We would ask everybody to go some place safe if it does spring on us very quickly, there are a bunch of indoor facilities here that should be able to accommodate people that are out,” said Karlovich.



Asuit said regardless of the weather, he’s expecting a good turnout.



“There’s a lot of troopers that will come out no matter what,” said Asuit.

Mayfest kicks off Thursday at 11 am And runs until Sunday.

