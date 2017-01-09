Proposal to build 600 homes on Bixby farmland draws complaints from some neighbors

BIXBY, Okla.— A proposal to rezone a parcel of land near 161st and Memorial in Bixby is drawing complaints from some nearby residents.

The developer is asking the city council to rezone 144 acres of farmland into residential and commercial areas.

According to the developer, the plan is to build up to 600 new single family homes.

One parcel on the lot would be used for commercial development, if the council approves the rezoning request. The developer plans to build the subdivisions up over time— by adding between 50 and 60 homes over the next 10 to 12 years.



Several people have contacted 2 Works For You voicing concerns over the proposed development because of traffic, flooding, and other concerns.

The Bixby City Council is expected to take up the issue at tonight’s meeting at city hall.

