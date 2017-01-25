Copy of President Trump asks for 'major investigation' into voter fraud

President Donald Trump is asking for a `major investigation' into voter fraud.

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, President Trump said, "I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"

The president added, "I will be making my Supreme Court pick on Thursday of next week.Thank you!"

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: