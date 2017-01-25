President Trump asks for major investigation into voter fraud

President Donald Trump is asking for a major investigation into voter fraud.

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, President Trump said, "I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"

The president added, "I will be making my Supreme Court pick on Thursday of next week.Thank you!"