Precautionary boil advisory issued by Stick Ross Mountain Water Company

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for customers of the Stick Ross Mountain Company Tuesday.

Following several outages and areas of low pressure water, the company released the following statement.

"Due to a loss of pressure in the water system and the potential for contamination as a result of this situation, the drinking water supplied by parts of the Stick Ross Mtn water system may be unsafe for human consumption. As a precaution, it is advised that the consumers of this water system bring the water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, consumption, food preparation, baby formula preparation, dish washing, tooth brushing, ice making, wound care, and bathing infants who may ingest bath water. Alternatively, bottled water or another acceptable water source may be used. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Questions concerning this situation should be addressed to 918-453-0873."

