The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a vehicle crash and possible shooting in Coweta.

Deputies are in the area of 161st and 273rd after they say a vehicle struck a house and the driver of the vehicle allegedly fired shots at the homeowner.

The Sheriff's Office is says it an active scene.

For safety purposes, they are asking the public to avoid the area.

2 Works for You has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: