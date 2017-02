A new poll finds Americans on both sides of the aisle think the United States will be headed to war soon.

The survey shows a combined 66 percent of those questioned are very or somewhat worried that the United States will be in a major war within the next four years, according to NBC News.

That pessimistic attitude can likely be blamed, at least partially, on the non-stop political news cycle.

Dr. Stephanie Smith is a licensed psychologist and says news, politics and social media fatigue is a real thing which takes its toll.

"Seeing protests, unhappiness and strife within the country is terribly stressful for everybody," she said.

Smith said people can stay informed and not overwhelmed by setting aside a certain amount of time per day to get caught up on the news, then check out and log out when that time is up.