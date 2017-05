POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives from the Polk County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office arrested a former behavioral therapist for molestation and child abuse of a patient.

Jessica Lazzara, 42, of Mulberry, Florida is charged with lewd molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct, child abuse and battery.

According to investigators, Lazzara was employed as a behavioral therapist at Big Bear Behavioral Health in Maitland, Florida.

The charges stem from an incident with a child during a therapy session.

She was fired following her arrest, according the Polk County Sheriff.