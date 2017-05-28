DC Daily: Trump returns to U.S. ready to make major changes amid Russia crisis

Here's what's going on in the world of politics today...

WaPo: Trump to consider major changes in light of Russia crisis

-- According to several aides and outside allies of President Donald Trump, his top priority upon his return from his first foreign trip will be a possible retooling of his senior staff and the creation of a "war room" inside the White House.

The Washington Post report states the White House plans to "aggressively combat the cascading revelations" about contacts between Russia and Trump associates, including the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

This could mean the return of former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and David N. Bossie, former deputy campaign manager.

Both men have been part of discussions about building a war room lead by chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon.

Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Read more.

Top Dem calls for review of Kushner's security clearance

-- Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, spoke exclusively to ABC News' Martha Raddatz on "This Week" Sunday about his concerns with Kusher, Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor.

Kushner and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn met with the Russian ambassador in December and asked for back-channel communications to discuss Syria and other policy matters, ABC News reported.

"If these allegations are true and he had discussions with the Russians about establishing a back-channel and didn't reveal that, that's a real problem in terms of whether he should maintain that kind of a security clearance," Schiff said. "There ought to be a review of his security clearance to find out whether he was truthful, where he was candid" about his Russia contacts.

The Democratic National Committee has called for Kushner's security clearance to be suspended until the federal investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump associates is completed.

.@RepAdamSchiff, top Dem on House Intel Committee, calls for review of Jared Kushner's security clearance https://t.co/8jKZS4WJ8N #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/duiKDcnQZ9 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 28, 2017

Read more.

Trump returns to Twitter

-- The president is back in his element, it would seem, now that he has returned to Washington D.C. and has fired up the ol' Twitter. Take a look at some of his early morning tweets on the Montana House special election, leaks, "fake media," and the Manchester attack:

Big win in Montana for Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 Does anyone notice how the Montana Congressional race was such a big deal to Dems & Fake News until the Republican won? V was poorly covered — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the U.K. gave to U.S. about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

CNN and ABC News contributed to this report.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy