DC Daily: Trump returns to U.S. ready to make major changes amid Russia crisis

Sandy Coronilla, Scripps
10:29 AM, May 28, 2017
3 hours ago

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Saturday, May 27, 2017, as they return from Sigonella, Italy. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here's what's going on in the world of politics today...

WaPo: Trump to consider major changes in light of Russia crisis 

-- According to several aides and outside allies of President Donald Trump, his top priority upon his return from his first foreign trip will be a possible retooling of his senior staff and the creation of a "war room" inside the White House. 

The Washington Post report states the White House plans to "aggressively combat the cascading revelations" about contacts between Russia and Trump associates, including the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner. 

This could mean the return of former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and David N. Bossie, former deputy campaign manager. 

Both men have been part of discussions about building a war room lead by chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon. 

Read more.

Top Dem calls for review of Kushner's security clearance 

-- Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, spoke exclusively to ABC News' Martha Raddatz on "This Week" Sunday about his concerns with Kusher, Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor. 

Kushner and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn met with the Russian ambassador in December and asked for back-channel communications to discuss Syria and other policy matters, ABC News reported. 

"If these allegations are true and he had discussions with the Russians about establishing a back-channel and didn't reveal that, that's a real problem in terms of whether he should maintain that kind of a security clearance," Schiff said. "There ought to be a review of his security clearance to find out whether he was truthful, where he was candid" about his Russia contacts. 

The Democratic National Committee has called for Kushner's security clearance to be suspended until the federal investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump associates is completed. 

Read more.

Trump returns to Twitter  

-- The president is back in his element, it would seem, now that he has returned to Washington D.C. and has fired up the ol' Twitter. Take a look at some of his early morning tweets on the Montana House special election, leaks, "fake media," and the Manchester attack: 

CNN and ABC News contributed to this report.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top