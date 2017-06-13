Police shoot, wound knife-wielding man in southern Oklahoma
12:24 PM, Jun 13, 2017
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is hospitalized in fair condition after being shot by a police officer in Tishomingo, about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.
The OSBI says police were called to a home shortly after 8 p.m. where a man was reportedly choking another person.
The agency says when officers arrived, 34-year-old Jered Keith Tolbert approached them with a knife and refused to drop the weapon.
The OSBI says one officer shot then shot Tolbert, whose first name is also spelled Jared, and a second officer shot him with a stun gun.
The names of the officers were not released.
The OSBI says it will investigate and provide a report to the district attorney to determine if the shooting was justified.