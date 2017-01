MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) -- Police say three Oklahoma City men were found apparently shot to death inside a home in Midwest City and a suspect is being sought.



Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said Sunday that officers went to the home after a caller to 911 reported "something bad" had happened.



Clabes says officers found 51-year-old Terrence Jackson, 39-year-old Donielle Gregory and 39-year-old Derrel Barksdale Jr. dead about 9 p.m. Saturday and are searching for 42-year-old Roman Pugh.



Clabes said Pugh is considered armed and dangerous.



Clabes says a woman who was in a bedroom of the home heard the shooting and escaped out a window with her 10-year-old daughter and later called her mother, who then called 911.



Clabes said a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

