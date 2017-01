SAND SPRINGS, Okla. - Police say a grass fire that's been burning for hours was apparently started by an abandoned car.

Someone driving down Avery Road called the fire in.

Police say it appears an abandoned car was sitting on a service road when it caught fire, and the flames traveled north.

Police say the nearest neighbor is 1.5 miles away, but there is a water pumping station next door.

Firefighters say the flames are under control, but they're going to let it burn out since no one is in danger.

Police aren't sure if the car is stolen, but it's burnt to the frame so it's hard to tell. Officers are waiting until daylight to investigate it further.

