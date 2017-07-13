Heat Advisory issued July 13 at 3:27AM CDT expiring July 13 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Police: Oklahoma couple forced 11-year-old to smoke meth
6:55 AM, Jul 13, 2017
GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) - Police say an Oklahoma man and woman have been arrested after allegedly forcing an 11-year-old boy to smoke methamphetamine.
The Oklahoman reports that police say 21-year-old Michael Andrew Crick and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Kirsten Burrows were arrested Sunday for allegedly promising to take the boy to a skate park, but instead taking him to a home where he was forced to smoke the drug.
Police did not immediately return a phone call to The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Court records show both Crick and Burrows have been charged with child neglect and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and were ordered jailed on $20,000 bond each.
No attorney is listed for either of the two and jail records show both remain in custody.