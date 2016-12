OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally shot near an American Legion in Okmulgee.



Police say the shooting was reported early Monday at the intersection of Smith and Wilson streets in Okmulgee, about 35 miles south of Tulsa.





Okmulgee police identified the victim as Kimberly Lyons-Anderson and said in a statement that investigators "do not believe she was the intended target."

The District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information about this crime authorities are asking you call Okmulgee Police at 918-756-3511.

