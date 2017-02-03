Pawhuska teacher cartwheel incident raises questions about vetting substitutes

PAWHUSKA, Okla. - People are questioning how substitute teachers are hired after Lacey Sponsler did a cartwheel in front of a choir class without underwear on, exposing herself to the students.

“I think it was traumatizing for the children and I question her judgment in a mighty way," said Tulsa nanny Besty Williams.

Two Works for you spoke with the Oklahoma Department of Education about the issue.

It says all teachers and substitutes are required to do a background check and fingerprint test.

“It’s unfortunate, I believe the vetting process probably broke down," said Jenks substitute Larry Johnston.

If the checks reveal they have committed felonies, their application is denied. However, if it shows other offenses, the district can decide if they're severe enough to deny the application or not.

In this case Sponsler had three offenses in 2007 on her wrap sheet:

Public intoxication, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 of a university.

Wednesday, the Pawkhusa School District said it wouldn't speak on the matter past its prepared statement.

A local psychologist said the school should make sure to address the situation with students.

“I would think they would want to take a really firm posture that we are sorry, this should not have happened. It’s not acceptable under any circumstances in the school," said Psychologist Julie Powell-Thomas.

Files against Sponsler have not yet been filed.

