Pawhuska cartwheeling substitute teacher due in court Monday afternoon

PAWHUSKA, Okla. -- The Pawhuska substitute teacher who exposed herself in January while performing a cartwheel is due in court Monday.

Video from a student’s cell phone shows Lacey Sponsler doing a cartwheel during a high school choir class.

RELATED: Cartwheeling choir teacher arrested for indecent exposure at Pawhuska high school

Monday afternoon Sponsler is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: