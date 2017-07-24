Pawhuska cartwheeling substitute teacher due in court Monday afternoon

10:49 AM, Jul 24, 2017
Lacey Dawn Sponsler was arrested for indecent exposure after she did a cartwheel during choir class at Pawhuska High School while wearing a dress and no underwear. The cartwheel was caught on smart phone video.

PAWHUSKA, Okla. -- The Pawhuska substitute teacher who exposed herself in January while performing a cartwheel is due in court Monday.

Video from a student’s cell phone shows Lacey Sponsler doing a cartwheel during a high school choir class.

Monday afternoon Sponsler is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing.

