KIOWA, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Kiowa Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. during a traffic stop at the Sinclair gas station on the 700 block of Highway 69.

Police say the officer was conducting a frisk when he felt a gun in the driver's pocket. The man then began to struggle with the officer and attempted to pull the gun from his pocket.

After the officer told the man to stop several times, the officer shot the man, according to a press release.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

