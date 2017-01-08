OSBI investigating fatal deputy-involved shooting in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. -- OSBI has been called in to investigate after a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Ottawa County Saturday night.

OSBI says a deputy with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reportedly shot Travis Baker, 42, after Baker was seen pointing a handgun at the deputy.

Earlier in the day, Baker allegedly stole several cars and broke into homes in Ottawa County, reports OSBI.

The shooting happened after area law enforcement got into a pursuit with Baker.

