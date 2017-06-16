Olympian Michael Phelps to race great white during 'Shark Week'

Michael Phelps may be lightning in the water, but can he outswim a shark?

According to CNN, the Olympian is set to race a Great White shark during Shark Week.

The eight-day marathon begins July 23. This year marks the 29th anniversary of Shark Week.

The swimmer will appear twice, once in an event called "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs Great White" and a second time in "Shark School with Michael Phelps."

