Oklahoma's 2016 teacher of the year, Shawn Sheehan, leaving state for teaching job in Texas

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma’s teacher of the year is leaving the state to teach in Texas, according to The Oklahoman.

Shawn Sheehan, a math teacher in Norman, wrote in a blog post Thursday that he and his family are leaving because of higher pay for the same job.

Sheehan was named Oklahoma teacher of the year in 2016.

In the blog Sheehan wrote, “We, like you, want what’s best for our children and she deserves to grow up in a state that values education. And so do your children.”

Both Sheehan and his wife accepted teaching positions in Texas, according to the post.

