Oklahoman Toby Keith among celebs playing at Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Oklahoma country artist Toby Keith will be one of several celebrities playing for president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration celebration concerts on Jan. 19.

Keith, Lee Greenwood and the band 3 Doors Down are listed among the celebrities scheduled to appear for Trump at the Lincoln Memorial. Actor Jon Voight also is set to make an appearance in support. The event has been dubbed "The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration."

Keith, one of the biggest University of Oklahoma backers and a former student there, has had hits with such songs as, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American), Made in America, American Soldier and American Ride." Lee Greenwood is famous for "Proud to be an American."

The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for Americans," committee chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement."

Above all, it will serve as a tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.

