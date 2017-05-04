Oklahoma truck drivers experience delays and detours after sever weather floods interstate roads
4:06 PM, May 4, 2017
TULSA - As conditions clear in Northeast Oklahoma, truck drivers and freight companies look to get back to work and make up for a difficult stretch of road closures and detours caused by flooding over the last few weeks.
Tulsa based organization, Miller Truck Lines, have sent drivers on detours more than 200 miles out of the way during storms in order to honor shipping requests. However, late arrivals have put a strain on businesses needing orders in a timely matter.
Director of rick management, Houston Brittian, says controllers and dispatch is always working to insure drivers arrive to the destination smoothly.
"Number one for us is safety. We're not going to put any driver or truck in a position where they are going to get hurt. We're all about that. So we will take the necessary steps to detour and do what we got to do and call the customer and say we're going to be late," Brittian said.
Trade, transportation, and trade make up nearly 20 percent of Oklahoma's revenue which makes industries such as trucking a leader in the state.
With climate change experts predicting severe weather will continue to occur more frequently, truck drivers hope to adapt as the number of yearly storms continue to climb.
"In the trucking industry the old saying is if you bought it, a truck brought it," Brittian said.