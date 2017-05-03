Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation searching for Guthrie murder suspect

Flood Warning issued May 3 at 11:05AM CDT expiring May 3 at 7:06PM CDT in effect for: Washington

Flood Warning issued May 3 at 10:00AM CDT expiring May 4 at 7:12PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 3 at 10:00AM CDT expiring May 3 at 9:53PM CDT in effect for: Osage

Areal Flood Warning issued May 3 at 9:09AM CDT expiring May 3 at 3:15PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Nowata, Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 3 at 9:03AM CDT expiring May 6 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 3 at 9:03AM CDT expiring May 5 at 1:57AM CDT in effect for: Washington

Areal Flood Warning issued May 3 at 8:57AM CDT expiring May 3 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Pawnee, Washington

Flood Advisory issued May 3 at 8:33AM CDT expiring May 7 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

Flood Warning issued May 3 at 8:27AM CDT expiring May 8 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 3 at 8:27AM CDT expiring May 7 at 11:17PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 3 at 8:27AM CDT expiring May 5 at 7:20PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flash Flood Watch issued May 3 at 4:24AM CDT expiring May 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Flash Flood Warning issued May 2 at 7:10PM CDT expiring May 3 at 7:45PM CDT in effect for: Mayes

Flash Flood Warning issued May 2 at 7:07PM CDT expiring May 3 at 7:30PM CDT in effect for: Delaware, Mayes

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:41AM CDT expiring May 4 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:41AM CDT expiring May 4 at 7:10AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain