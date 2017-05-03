Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation searching for Guthrie murder suspect

Cloudy
GUTHRIE, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a fourth suspect in a Guthrie murder case.
A first degree murder warrant has been issued for Jashawn Bracey Perry, 23. Perry is wanted in the shooting death of 24-year-old Joey Angelo.
OSBI says Perry is 5 foot 3 inches tall and approximately 135 pounds. Authorities believe Perry is armed and dangerous, knowing he is wanted for first degree murder.
Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact OSBI at 1-800-522-8017, the Guthrie Police Department, or 911.
