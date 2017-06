GROVE, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with a suspicious death investigation in Grove.

According to OSBI, Grove Police received an emergency call from the 1400 block of Ash Street Monday morning.

When police arrived at the home they found a woman’s body in the backyard.

OSBI says it appears the woman died of a gunshot wound. OSBI isn’t searching for any suspects at this time.

No names have yet been released.

