OKLAHOMA CITY - State Sen. Kyle Loveless says he's resigning from his seat, effective immediately.

According to KOCO-TV, Sen. Loveless sent a letter to President Pro Tempore Mike Shultz saying:

"I hereby irrevocably resign my office as State Senator for District 45 effective immediately. I tender this resignation with much regret. Mistakes I have made are the responsibility of no one other than myself."

The republican state senator was under investigation for possible ethics violations.

Officials accuse him of not reporting campaign contributions.

Loveless was elected in 2012 to the District 45 seat representing parts of central Oklahoma.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: