Oklahoma Attorney General, Scott Pruitt, makes case to become new leader of EPA before congress

TULSA - Oklahoma Attorney General, Scott Pruitt, sat before congress Wednesday acknowledging their concerns of his appointment, but made an effort to assure members of congress he is qualified to be confirmed as the new leader of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pruitt, who was re-elected as the OK Attorney General in November of 2016, was chosen by President-Elect Trump to head the same agency he has sued in the past.

Although the appointment of Pruitt has been seen by many as controversial, all signs point to the OK Attorney General assuming the new role.

Oklahoma environmental attorney and consultant, John M. Dunn, says the lead of the EPA has many responsibilities many Americans may not be aware of.

"You have a cabinet level position that is in charge of the agency that is primarily responsible for the protection of our environment. Including air, soil, surface water, underground water, drinking water and also effects industry," Dunn said.

If confirmed, Pruitt will inherit a number of large responsibilities overseeing the EPA. Below is a list of key jobs Pruitt must execute during his time as the leader of the EPA:

1. Enforce Existing Regulations

-Current regulations require oversight from the EPA during times of disaster or negligence that may effect the environment.

2. Proposing Administrative Changes

-Any rule changes or law proposals by the EPA itself must be approved by the head of the agency.

3. Oversee Delegations to the States

-States who regulate themselves on environmental matters must report to the EPA for continued approval of regulation.

4. Advise Congress and Policy Makers on Scientific Findings and Information

-Present factual information and research to lawmakers during the restructure of existing laws or the proposal of new laws.

