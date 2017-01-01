Officials ID 2 found dead after mobile home fire; one man in custody following mobile home fire

EUFAULA, Okla. -- Officials have released the names of two people found dead after a December mobile home fire and standoff.

Authorities say 36-year-old Seth Mortenson and 53-year-old Kevin Killillay were found dead in the home following the fire.

On December 21, police were called to the home after neighbors reported hearing gunshots then seeing the home on fire.

After they arrived, deputies were allegedly confronted by a man, Trevor Armstrong, 34, who had a shotgun who held them at bay for several hours until his arrest.

Armstrong was arrested on complaints of arson, being a felon in possession of a firearm and battery on a police officer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: