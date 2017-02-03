North Tulsa city councilor to Family Dollar developer: 'enough is enough' as project put on hold

TULSA— Legal questions have put a temporary hold on a project that would bring a Family Dollar store to an empty lot at Pine and Peoria in north Tulsa.



Questions are being raised about the Tulsa Development Authority’s legal right to transfer the empty lot to the developer to build the Family Dollar. So the TDA tabled the issue— asking to check with the city’s legal department before moving forward. Several north Tulsa's also spoke out about the saturation of the “dollar” type stores in the area. Many are upset the area can't get a large-scale grocery store.



"The people of North Tulsa were well spoken this morning but adamant about what they want. We have had enough. We have had enough,” Hall-Harper said in a statement to 2 Works For You.



The developer says they’ve spent more than year researching the site and their data shows there’s a demand for another Family Dollar store in the area.



District 1 city council member Vanessa Hall-Harper led a group of citizens who are opposed to adding another Family Dollar store when several similar stores, including two other Family Dollar stores are within a few miles of the proposed location.



"My constituents want other options and so do I. We need a grocery store, not another dollar store. They're everywhere. My God! Enough is enough,” Hall-Harper said.



The issue has been delayed until next month, when the TDA is steeled to debate the issue again.





