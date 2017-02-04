Navigating the process to ask for speed humps in your neighborhood

TULSA— Folks living in neighborhoods across the city are fed up with speeders.



One option available is speed humps. But it’s no easy process. About 10 of the 150 requests each year make it to the final stage.



To make drivers slow for speed humps Tulsa Traffic Engineer Lisa Simpson says there’s a process which can take anywhere from a few weeks to several years.



121st East Ave from 21st to 31st is one of four speed hump projects in the design phase. The process begins with a request to the city. If it meets several requirements, including traffic counts of at least 600 cars a day, it moves on.



“Right now they're going to the petition process and so they are knocking on the neighbors doors and they're getting approval for speed humps from the citizens, there is also a neighborhood association approval that happens,” Simpson said.



Steve Young insists its been a long time coming. He’s lived near the corner of 121st E Ave and 31st for more than 30 years.



“There's been probably half a dozen fatalities at that intersection, five or six months ago was actually a motorcycle, that was the latest one,” Young said.



Another area— near 49th and Columbia already has its speed humps and residents say they’ve helped slow— but not stop— speeders.



It's still now even with the speed bumps or so and occurrence quite a bit people either hesitate to stop or zip right through,” Michael Birkes said.



When it comes to the petition, at least 80 percent of the residents who live on the street where the speed humps will be installed need to sign it and pick yes or no.

To be approved 67% of those who respond need to check yes for the project to be start once funding is available.



City leaders say now is a good time to apply for the speed humps because the city has $1 million to spend on those projects through Improve Our Tulsa funds.



Here is a list of projects that have moved forward and are either awaiting the petition process or funding to become available:



Projects in design phase ($138,000)



East 47th from Skelly to Lewis

East 58th from Mingo to 61st

121st East Ave. from 21st to 31st

East 26th St. from Lewis to Harvard



Coming in July ($425,000)



137th East Ave. from 21st to 31st

23rd St. from Yale to Sheridan

East 87th St. from 72nd East Ave to Memorial

East 38th St. from Harvard to Lewis

East 65th St/S 90th from 61st to Mingo

East 28th from Garnett to South 21st E Ave.

East 25th St. from Lewis to College Ave.

East 68thSt. from Peoria to Trenton

South Toledo Ave. from 51st to 53rd St.

Seminole Place from Virgin to MLK





