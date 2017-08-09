Would-be millionaires now have two different opportunities to win more than 300 million dollar jackpots.

Since all U.S. lotteries began selling both Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, Tuesday night was the first time that both jackpots have topped $300 million. Since no one matched all six numbers during Tuesday nights Mega Millions lottery, players will have a second chance to win with double the odds.

Since no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday nights $346 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot, Friday's jackpot will be a whopping $382 million.

Be sure to check your tickets! The winning numbers from Tuesday were 11, 17, 50, 52, 74 and 14 was the Megaball.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to $307 million for Wednesday nights drawing.

For more information on the Powerball jackpot, visit www.powerball.com.

For more information on the Mega Millions jackpot, visit www.megamillions.com.