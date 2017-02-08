You can now register for wedding gifts at Domino's Pizza

Wedding season is right around the corner, and one fast food company is diving head first into the business of true love.

On Wednesday, Domino’s launched a wedding registry, allowing wedding guests to give the gift of pizza to couples across the country.

The registry offers electronic gift card of different denominations that cover meals for marriage milestones. One $60 gift card covers a “2 a.m. Bachelor Party Feast,” a $100 gift card will get pizza delivered to the wedding reception, and a $30 gift card will give the couple a break from signing thank you cards.

Wedding guests simply provide their name and write a personal message to the happy couple. The gift card is sent to the couple electronically.

“Choosing wedding gifts can be a daunting process, especially if couples can’t agree on what to register for. Our registry aims to bring couples together over their shared love of pizza," a Domino’s spokeswoman told the Detroit Free Press. “We hear often from customers that Domino’s was a part of their big day, from proposals to after-hours meals at their wedding. We wanted to make it easier for people to ask for and receive something that they’ll really use.”

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.