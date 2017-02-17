WWE legend George 'The Animal' Steeler dies at 79

(WXYZ) - WWE Hall of Famer William James Myers, known to fans as George "The Animal" Steele, has died, according to WWE. He was 79 years old.
Steele was a high school teacher, wrestling coach and football coach in Detroit before breaking into the sports-entertainment industry.
While he was teaching, he moonlighted in sports-entertainment while working Detroit-area promotions. His first appearance in WWE came in 1967 where he was involved in a rivalry with Bruno Sammartino, who was the WWE Champion at the time.