Wounded congressman back in the ICU 3 weeks after shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was readmitted into the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday due to new concerns for infection, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday evening.

The hospital added in a statement that Scalise is in serious condition.

Scalise was transferred out of the ICU on June 23, nine days after he was shot at a DC-area baseball field. The hospital said at the time that his condition was fair, and that he was showing good progress,

Scalise was shot on June 14 by James Hodgkinson, who authorities said targeted members of the Republican congressional baseball team. A group of congressional Republicans were practicing on June 14 in preparation for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity when Scalise was wounded.