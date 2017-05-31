'Wonder Woman' banned in Lebanon due to star Gal Gadot's background

Audiences in Lebanon won't be allowed to see "Wonder Woman" in theaters.

The highly anticipated superhero movie was banned by the country on the day it was set to premiere there.

Lebanon's Daily Star newspaper reported that an official from the country had announced the ban on Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Lebanese government banned the movie due to the personal history of its star. Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, is from Israel and served two years in the Israeli military before becoming an actor.

Lebanon and Israel have officially been at war with one another since 1948.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ban isn't expected to have much impact on the overall earnings of "Wonder Woman," which opens worldwide this week.

It's not the first highly anticipated American blockbuster to face controversy overseas this year. In March, Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" was slapped with a 16+ rating in Russia — which is roughly equivalent to an R-rating — because of the presence of a gay character.

