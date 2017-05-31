'Wonder Woman' banned in Lebanon due to star Gal Gadot's background

Lebanon and Israel have officially been at war with one another since 1948.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ban isn't expected to have much impact on the overall earnings of "Wonder Woman," which opens worldwide this week.
It's not the first highly anticipated American blockbuster to face controversy overseas this year. In March, Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" was slapped with a 16+ rating in Russia — which is roughly equivalent to an R-rating — because of the presence of a gay character.
