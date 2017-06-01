Woman says pet sitter wrecked her house: Poop, blood stains, broken wine bottles found

A North Carolina woman says she came home from Memorial Day weekend to find her house was wrecked by a dog sitter she'd hired online.

Kathy Lipschutz, of Apex, North Carolina, told WRAL-TV that she found blood stains, vomit stains and broken wine bottles in her home after the long weekend. She said she also found 10 empty boxes of wine and evidence of marijuana and other drugs being used inside her house.

She told WRAL there was about $12,000 worth of damage done to the home.

Lipschutz blamed the mess on a woman she'd hired to watch her two dogs over the weekend. She said she found the sitter on Rover.com and blames the website for not thoroughly vetting her, which a spokesperson from Rover disputed.

No criminal charges are expected in the incident.

