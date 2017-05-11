Woman gives birth to 13.5-pound baby boy: 'He looks like a toddler'

"Little bundle of joy" might be an understatement when describing Raymond Reyes.
Reyes tipped the scales at 13.5 pounds when he was born in a California hospital on April 30. His mother Jenna Reyes told Fresno's KFSN-TV her reaction to her son's size: "Oh my gosh, he looks like a toddler."
Reyes opted to deliver Raymond via C-section after being told he would likely weight about 10 pounds.
She said "nothing fits" the boy, forcing her to buy size-2 diapers and clothing made for babies ages 3 to 6 months.
Raymond had to spend a week at various hospitals after his birth, being treated for jaundice and other issues but he was finally able to come home this week.