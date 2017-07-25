Woman gets kidney donation from stranger who read Facebook post

Fair
A team of surgeons conducts a live donor kidney transplant at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in Birmingham, England.
WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mother has a new outlook on life after receiving a kidney donation from a complete stranger.
WBZ-TV reports Nicole Baltzer never thought about being a living donor. Then she read a Facebook post about a single mother with lupus who needed a new kidney.
Baltzer says she remembers reading about Kara Yimoyines and thinking "this is so unfair." She decided to see if she was a match for the fellow Winchester mother.
Several months of screening later, doctors announced they had found a perfect match.
Yimoyines says the donation has helped her be involved in her children's lives in a way she hadn't been before.
The two women are now friends after finding they shared more than their kidneys in common.