Woman found smoking cigarette during rescue

Troy Licastro
11:27 AM, Aug 4, 2017
46 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) - Deputies from the Erie County (New York) Sheriff's Office responded to a crash scene in the Town of North Collins early Friday morning. 

At 4:41 a.m. local time deputies discovered a minivan partially submerged in a pond with its lights still on. The Sheriff's Office says a woman was found in the driver's seat smoking a cigarette while being rescued by personnel from the North Collins Fire Company. 

Sonya Gelster, 37 of Boston had a strong odor of alcohol on her, according to deputies. She failed multiple sobriety tests and was subsequently charged with a felony DWI, among six other charges. 

She's currently held at the Erie County Holding Center until her arraignment in North Collins Town Court. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top