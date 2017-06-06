Woman charged for pulling child's teeth with pliers in Walmart restroom

A 47-year-old Utah woman is being accused of yanking the teeth of her 7-year-old son in a Walmart restroom in April, KSL-TV reported.

The alleged incident took place at a Walmart in American Fork, Utah, which is roughly 30 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Citing police records, KSL-TV said that Jeannine Degaston is accused of purchasing needle nose pliers and hand sanitizer from Walmart, and then went to a restroom to use the pliers to remove two teeth from her 7-year-old son's mouth. Police said that the teeth were removed in pieces, and dentists confirmed the teeth did not need to be yanked.

The boy told investigators that one of the two teeth were loose. Degaston claimed that the teeth were infected.

Police told KSL that Degaston was charged with felony child abuse on Monday.