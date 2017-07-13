Heat Advisory issued July 13 at 3:27AM CDT expiring July 13 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Woman arrested for drugs asks police to return her stash, ends up in jail again
Associated Press
1:14 PM, Jul 13, 2017
24 mins ago
SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a New Hampshire woman arrested for drug possession returned to the police station to demand the drugs be returned to her, and she was rearrested.
An officer told 26-year-old Emily Morin, of Concord, he wouldn't return the Suboxone, a highly addictive substance that can be used to treat heroin addiction. It was seized as evidence during her arrest stemming from a shoplifting incident Tuesday.
The officer said he saw Morin get into a car and start to drive away. Earlier, police determined that Morin's license and registration were suspended. She was arrested after a struggle.
Morin was being arraigned Wednesday on charges of driving after suspension, breach of bail and resisting arrest, in addition to drug and willful concealment charges.