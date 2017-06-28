25-year-old woman was pregnant with 11-year-old boy's child, police say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) -

Florida police arrested a 25-year-old woman who they say was impregnated by a young boy in 2014.



Marissa Mowry, of Port Richey, Florida, and the boy were at a Hillsborough County residence in January 2014 when they had sexual intercourse that resulted in Mowry's pregnancy, according to officials with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

At the time, Mowry was 22 years old and the boy was 11 years old.



Mowry gave birth to his child in October 2014.



Officials said Mowry and victim continued with their sexual relationship multiple times while the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14 years old.



After detectives completed their investigation they secured an arrest warrant. Mowry was arrested Tuesday afternoon without incident, charged with sexual battery and transported to the Hillsborough County Jail.



Hillsborough County Sheriff's Child Protective Division is assisting in the investigation. Mowry's 3-year-old child is being placed with a responsible adult as the investigation continues.