Wisconsinites have trouble spelling 'Wisconsin,' Google Trends says

It looks like the state of Wisconsin needs to hit the books.



Just in time for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google Trends has released the words each state struggled to spell so far in 2017 — and perhaps the most shocking revelation came from America’s Dairyland.



Wisconsinites apparently have the most trouble spelling the name of their own state. According to Google, “Wisconsin” was the most searched term along with the phrase “how to spell” throughout the state in 2017.



The shortest word Americans had trouble misspelling was the word “gray.” It was the most common “how to spell” term searched in Georgia.



The longest searched words came from West Virginia and Connecticut. Both states (understandably) have trouble spelling the word “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”



Which word does your state struggle with? Check out Google’s findings below.

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.