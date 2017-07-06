White powder forces lockdown at Illinois state capitol

Associated Press
3:19 PM, Jul 6, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, IL - FEBRUARY 09: The historic Illinois State Capitol building is seen February 9, 2007 in Springfield, Illinois. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) has scheduled a rally February 10 at the Capitol building and is expected to announce that he will run for president in 2008. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson
Emergency workers wearing protective gear have entered Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office inside the Illinois Capitol after a report of hazardous material that’s prompted authorities to block anyone from entering or exiting the building.

The investigation has delayed Thursday’s critical override vote on a package of bills that could end the state’s budget impasse.

Springfield Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs told Gatehouse Media that the Capitol is on lockdown after a woman allegedly threw a powdery substance in Rauner’s office. No injuries have been reported.

Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, which oversees Capitol security, said one person was taken into custody Thursday. He did not have further details.

The governor’s office says Rauner wasn’t at the Capitol Thursday.

House lawmakers were initially scheduled to convene at 1:30 p.m. for the vote.

More on this as it develops.

 

