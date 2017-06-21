Whipped cream dispenser explodes, kills popular fitness blogger

Popular French fitness blogger Rebecca Burger died on Sunday after an apparent whipped cream can explosion, which apparently struck Burger in the chest, her family said on Instagram.

Burger, 33, died of cardiac arrest, multiple French news outlets reported.

Burger's family posted on the late blogger's Instagram page to warn others about the defective device.

"Do not use this kind of utensil in your home," Burger's family said. "Tens of thousands of defective devices are still in use."

The device uses a gas to pressurize a canister of whipped cream.

According to the BBC, one French group has been warning about such devices for years. According to a report, one person suffered from broken ribs after having a device explode on them in 2013.

The BBC added that the French government had ordered a recall on 160,000 devices, but only had 25,000 devices returned.

Burger participated in worldwide fitness competitions, most recently placing eighth in the Arnold Classic held in Columbus, Ohio.