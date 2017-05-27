Where military members and veterans can save on Memorial Day Weekend

As America honors those who gave their lives in defense of their country on Monday, many companies are offering their appreciation for military members and veterans with some great deals.



Below is short list of companies that are offering special deals to those in uniform. All deals require a military ID.



Eyemart Express — All military members and their dependents get 20 percent off their purchase through June 3.

Hooters — All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free 10-piece order of boneless or traditional wings, a buffalo chicken sandwich, a buffalo chicken salad or a burger for free on Monday.

Home Depot/Lowe’s — Both hardware stores are offering a 10 percent discount to military members and veterans and their immediate families on all in-store purchases on Monday. Both stores also offer similar discounts on Independence Day and Veterans Day.

McCormick's and Schmick's — Active military members, veterans and Gold Star families can select a free entree from a special menu on Monday.

O’Charley’s — All veterans and active military personnel can get a free entree from the $9.99er menu with the purchase of another entree from the $9.99er menu.

Outback Steakhouse — All veterans and servicemen and women and their families get 15 percent off their meals through July 4.

Walgreens —Veterans, active military members and gold star families get 20 percent off purchases of most items at the drug store on Monday.