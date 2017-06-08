What is dry drowning?

Fair
Drowning doesn't only happen in the water. Dry drowning can happen hours or days after a child has gone swimming. What is it and what are the symptoms?
A child takes a break from swimming on a hot afternoon at the Astoria Pool in the borough of Queens on the opening day of city pools on June 29, 2016 in New York City.
This week, a 4-year-old boy from Texas died days after swimming. His death was ruled the result of dry drowning.
Dry drowning — a rare medical event that accounts for about 1 percent of all drowning incidents — typically happens hours after a person has inhaled water.
It affects children more often than adults.
Symptoms include chest pain, persistent coughing, vomiting and extreme fatigue.
Watch the video above for more information on dry drowning, including what to do if you see symptoms.
Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.