What happens to your Facebook page after you die

Facebook hopes to stop the awkward moments when you get a birthday notification for someone who has already passed away.

The social media website offers a number of ways you can make sure your wishes are carried out if you or a loved one passes away.

By providing an obituary or death certificate, Facebook will mark a deceased person’s page with the words “remembering” before the user’s name.

Facebook users can also use the site’s legacy contact feature to designate a friend to be in control of the user’s page. The designation is made by the user and gives the friend permission to post information about memorial services, update the cover photo and accept new friend requests.

The legacy contact cannot delete past posts.

Facebook users can also go to the legacy contact feature and request that their Facebook page be deleted when they die.

Each user must make this selection before they pass away if they wish a legacy contact to access these features.

To access this feature, sign into your Facebook account and click on the question mark in the top right. Type the words “legacy contact” into the search box and press return.



You can also access information here