WATCH: Canada lynx absolutely loves being brushed Mina Abgoon 4:06 PM, Jan 1, 2017 Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Some animals hate being brushed, while others absolutely love it. The latter applies to Max the lynx. Adorable video footage posted by Rumble.com shows Max getting a morning brushing from his caretaker in Canada. As you can see from the handful of fur off to the side, he has been shedding his winter coat – a process that started in early March. He's really enjoying the brushing! See it for yourself below.